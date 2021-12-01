Xavier Woods Set To Host Nickelodeon’s ‘Treasure Truck’

Xavier Woods is a busy man these days.

In addition to being crowned “King” on WWE TV, Woods also plays host on the revived G4 network. His next gig is hosting a holiday special on Nickelodeon called, Treasure Truck.

DECEMBER 8th!!! I’m hosting a @nickelodeon event called #TreasureTruck – I’m really excited to get to do this for so many reasons? https://t.co/eN3ed5Cr3z pic.twitter.com/BkvCVLM35A — Austin Creed – King of The Ring (@AustinCreedWins) December 2, 2021

Xavier Woods Hosting ‘Treasure Truck’

TheWrap is reporting that Xavier Woods has agreed to host Treasure Truck. The show will see four families compete to win gift prizes. It wouldn’t be a Nickelodeon special without slime, of course.

As of late, Woods has developed a reputation for being a solid host when it comes to gaming. He definitely seems to be branching out a bit more with this new gig at Nickelodeon.

Woods garnered success with the UpUpDownDown YouTube channel but there has reportedly been tension in that area. It was reported by Fightful that the content creators of UpUpDownDown have halted production as there is a sense that WWE is taking advantage of Woods’ hard work on the channel.

Woods surprised some when he told SportsKeeda that if he were to be released by WWE, he’d simply say, ‘Deuces, it’s been a fun ride.’

For others, his response wasn’t surprising as Woods has carved a niche for himself outside the wrestling business.