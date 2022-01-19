Adam Scherr Shoots At Critics: ‘Making Trolls Cry Is My New Favorite Hobby’

It appears that Adam Scherr formerly known as Braun Strowman is in no mood of entertaining critics and he is ready to fire back at anyone criticizing his moves.

It all started when The Titan posted a screenshot showing the difference in YouTube views of a video of his ROH debut compared to a Brock Lesnar appearance and Cody Rhodes‘ recent TNT title win.

When fans started responding to this tweet negatively, Scherr doubled down on his take. He claimed that ‘making trolls cry’ is his new hobby:

“Man why are Internet trolls such crybaby’s when you burn them with the rebuttal?? I think making trolls cry is my new favorite hobby. #DontComeAtMeIfYouCantHandleItBack ”

???? let that sink in. Also it’s on a page with 15k subs. #TheTitan #YouveBeenWarmed pic.twitter.com/fqa9lSMfts — Adam Scherr (@Adamscherr99) January 18, 2022

Man why are Internet trolls such crybaby’s when you burn them with the rebuttal?? I think making trolls cry is my new favorite hobby. #DontComeAtMeIfYouCantHandleItBack — Adam Scherr (@Adamscherr99) January 19, 2022

So irrelevant you follow me. Got it lol. — Adam Scherr (@Adamscherr99) January 19, 2022

Dude look at your profile pic. You need to get off the Internet all together. — Adam Scherr (@Adamscherr99) January 19, 2022

This isn’t the first time Adam Scherr has found himself under fire for his controversial comments. During the lockdown era, he infamously told independent wrestlers to change their professions if they can’t pay their bills.

Braun Strowman was released from his WWE contract back in June last year. He has made several indie appearances since then.

He has also been announced for the Biggest Wrestling Show in the Middle East in UAE. The former WWE star will be teaming up with EC3 on the show.