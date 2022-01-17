AEW Announces Album Celebrating Black Athletes

In February, AEW plans to release an album inspired by the stories of Black athletes on their roster. Cody Rhodes‘ old Twitter account, which is now used for community outreach projects, announced the news yesterday.

“Coming in February – honoring Black History Month, “WHO WE ARE: A Celebration of Excellence”! A special salute to the black athletes of AEW with music inspired by their personal journeys. More details coming soon!”

Coming in February – honoring Black History Month, “WHO WE ARE: A Celebration of Excellence”! A special salute to the black athletes of AEW with music inspired by their personal journeys. More details coming soon!@MikeyRukus pic.twitter.com/47lAr490e8 — AEW COMMUNITY OUTREACH (@CodyRhodes) January 16, 2022

More details regarding the album are expected to be available closer to the release date. AEW has announced the involvement of Jade Cargill, Red Velvet, Mark Henry, Ricky Starks, Jay Lethal, Will Hobbs, Nyla Rose, The Acclaimed, Scorpio Sky, Anthony Ogogo, and many more.

So very proud of the hard work these individuals are putting in to bring this project to life. Too many to tag but undoubtedly a project that is all love.

???? pic.twitter.com/fEiUXMVwUU — RUKUS (@MikeyRukus) January 16, 2022

Rumors of the project began to surface earlier this month. AEW Chief Branding Officer Brandi Rhodes took to Twitter to specifically state that she’s has not been involved in it.

“I’m not involved in the project so give it a chance. People have been working very hard on it,” Rhodes Tweeted.

I’m not involved in the project so give it a chance. People have been working very hard on it. — Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) January 12, 2022

Following that Tweet, Rhodes also posted the following:

“Who’d have thought me tweeting I’m not rapping on an album would be the thing that made people feel bad for me. LOL. IM NOT A RAPPER. I’m Brandi Rhodes. I don’t need anyone feeling bad for me,” she Tweeted.