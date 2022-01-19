Moxley & Cody Return, Baker & Cole Team Up, CM Punk & More Tonight on AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling is back tonight with a live edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

Here’s a preview for tonight’s AEW Dynamite from Washington D.C.:

Jon Moxley returns for the first time in nearly 3 months. Moxley took time off in November to enter an inpatient rehabilitation program for alcohol dependency.

AEW TNT Cody Rhodes returns to television. Cody has been away for several weeks as a precaution due to exposure to COVID-19.

CM Punk battles Shawn Spears in his ongoing quest to get his hands on MJF.

Britt Baker & Adam Cole vs. Kris Statlander & Orange Cassidy

The House of Black (Malakai Black and Brody King) will face the Varsity Blonds.

Sting & Darby Allin vs. The Acclaimed

Serena Deeb vs. Skye Blue

AEW Dynamite Preview Videos

AEW has produced a few videos hyping this week’s Dynamite, a sign that we’re in for a big show:

“Road To” AEW Dynamite (Washington D.C.)

AEW Control Center with Tony Schiavone