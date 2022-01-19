Wednesday, January 19, 2022
Moxley & Cody Return, Baker & Cole Team Up, CM Punk & More Tonight on AEW Dynamite

By Michael Reichlin
All Elite Wrestling is back tonight with a live edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

Here’s a preview for tonight’s AEW Dynamite from Washington D.C.:

  • Jon Moxley returns for the first time in nearly 3 months. Moxley took time off in November to enter an inpatient rehabilitation program for alcohol dependency.
  • AEW TNT Cody Rhodes returns to television. Cody has been away for several weeks as a precaution due to exposure to COVID-19.
  • CM Punk battles Shawn Spears in his ongoing quest to get his hands on MJF.
  • Britt Baker & Adam Cole vs. Kris Statlander & Orange Cassidy
  • The House of Black (Malakai Black and Brody King) will face the Varsity Blonds.
  • Sting & Darby Allin vs. The Acclaimed
  • Serena Deeb vs. Skye Blue

AEW has produced a few videos hyping this week’s Dynamite, a sign that we’re in for a big show:

“Road To” AEW Dynamite (Washington D.C.)

AEW Control Center with Tony Schiavone

Michael Reichlin
Michael Reichlin has been following pro wrestling since 1989. He's been covering wrestling news since 1998 and has attended countless wrestling events across the United States.
