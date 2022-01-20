AEW Dynamite Results (1/19): Jon Moxley Returns, Ladder Match Set For Beach Break

AEW Dynamite aired live from the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, DC. Jon Moxley & TNT Champion Cody Rhodes made their returns tonight. Sting & Darby Allin battled The Acclaimed in this week’s main event.

Dynamite Results

Adam Cole & Britt Baker def. Orange Cassidy & Kris Statlander CM Punk def. Shawn Spears Lance Archer def. Frankie Kazarian Serena Deeb def. Skye Blue via submission Sting & Darby Allin def. The Acclaimed

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Jon Moxley Returned

Jon Moxley kicked off this week’s Dynamite and got a great reaction from the crowd. Moxley looked much leaner than we last saw him. The crowd chanted his name as Moxley paced around the ring before leaning against the ropes. The chants transitioned to “welcome back!” and Moxley pointed at the crowd. Someone shouted something at Moxley and he told him to go f*ck himself on live television.

Moxley noted that he woke up once on the side of the ride in the dirt with a bruised face. Jon said there was a demon following him around laughing at him. Moxley said that nobody goes through life without scars but the scars on the inside that are hard to see. Those are the scars that we should be proud of and make us the people that we are.

Jon added that if everyone is perfect the world would be a perfect place. Moxley said that there are plenty of people that will write him off and they can shove it up their ass. Moxley shouted that he doesn’t run from demons, he just beats the shit out of them. Jon ended the promo by saying he is going to grab the world of professional wrestling by the balls and do whatever he wants with it because now he is truly free. Moxley added that he has been to hell and challenged anyone in AEW to try and put him through more hell. Jon Moxley will face Ethan Page this Friday on Rampage.

Baker & Cole Picked Up The Win, Cole vs. Cassidy Lights Out Match Next Week

Wardlow and MJF had a conversation backstage tonight on Dynamite. MJF told Wardlow that it his birthday and apologized for losing his cool on him last week. MJF stated that Wardlow did put his hands on him though and will have to dock his pay until he wins the ladder match & the TNT Title for him. Maxwell added that Shawn Spears is going to beat CM Punk later tonight and he will be calling the action.

Adam Cole & Britt Baker faced Orange Cassidy & Kris Statlander. Baker immediately tagged out to avoid getting in the ring with Statlander. Adam Cole then tagged out and Britt got in Orange Cassidy’s face. Britt dared Cassidy to take a swing and he hit her with the lazy kicks instead. Baker stomped on Cassidy’s toe and posed for the crowd. Statlander tagged in and planted Baker with a Body Slam. Britt escaped to the corner and tagged Adam Cole back in.

Cole and Statlander then had a face off. Statlander backed away but Cassidy capitalized on the distraction with a Splash. Cole shrugged it off and went for a Clothesline but Orange ducked. Cassidy connected with a Tornado DDT and Cole rolled out of the ring to regroup. Baker tagged in and Kris booted her in the midsection. Kris followed it up with a vertical Suplex that Cassidy assisted with a light shove. Orange hit a Splash off the apron and shared a hug with Statlander after she connected with a Moonsault. Cole and Britt leveled them outside the ring and shared a kiss as Dynamite went to a break.

Cole and Cassidy were battling in the ring when Dynamite returned. They both hit a Clothesline at the same time and crashed to the mat. Statlander and Baker tagged in and Kris hit a Backbreaker. Statlander whipped Baker to the turnbuckle and delivered a forearm to the face. Kris hit a Blue Thunder Bomb and went for the cover but the AEW Women’s Champion kicked out at two. Britt awkwardly rolled up Statlander fora near fall before hitting a Fisherman’s Neckbreaker.

The gentleman tagged in and traded punches in the middle of the ring. Cassidy got pissed and started wildly bashing Cole in the face. Adam booted Cassidy in the knee and followed it up with an Enziguri. Cassidy hit the Stundog Millionaire and set up for Beach Break but Britt broke it up. Baker hit Cassidy with a Stomp but turned around into a Michinoku Driver from Statlander for a two count. Kris dragged Baker to the corner and climbed to the top rope.

Cole got on top of Baker and Kris hit them both with a big 450 Splash. Cassidy tagged in and hit Beach Break but Cole somehow kicked out at two. Cassidy went for the Orange Punch but Cole rolled out of the ring. Cassidy went for a Splash but jumped into a kick to the face from Cole. Adam climbed to the middle turnbuckle and set up for Panama Sunrise.

Statlander threw Orange in the ring and Cole made it seem like he was going to hit Statlander with the move but Baker booted Kris in the face. Britt hit a Canadian Destroyer on Statlander and Cole hit Panama Sunrise on Cassidy but he somehow kicked out. Orange then accidentally bumped into Baker on the apron and she fell through a table. Cassidy was distraught by this and Cole capitalized with a low blow. Cole followed it up with the Boom for the pinfall victory. Adam demanded that referee raise his hand before he checked on Britt outside the ring.

Santana & Ortiz told Jericho that they have been fighting his battles since day one and maybe it was time they focus on themselves. Jericho then sulked away in a sleeveless sweatshirt and black gloves combo. Jericho, Santana, Ortiz will face Daniel Garcia & 2.0 in a Trios Match at Beach Break.

Cole then cut a promo backstage and vowed to destroy Orange Cassidy next week in a Lights Out match at Beach Break next Wednesday.

CM Punk Stole MJF’s Scarf, Gunn Club Attacked Christian Cage

CM Punk squared off against Shawn “The Chairman” Spears tonight on Dynamite. Spears charged and Punk hit him with the GTS right away for the pinfall victory. Punk dared MJF to get into the ring but he just stared at him from the commentary desk. CM Punk posed and MJF slid into the ring. Punk turned around and grabbed MJF by the scarf. MJF wiggled free and escaped. Punk held MJF’s scarf and then put it on as MJF retreated.

Billy Gunn approached Christian Cage backstage and said that the Gunn Club deserves a shot at the tag titles. Cage took some shots at Billy and told him that they need to make a statement before they come talk to him. Gunn Club then attacked Cage from behind and beat him down.

An uncalled for 3-on-1 assault to @christian4peeps courtesy of the #GunnClub! Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork pic.twitter.com/fE3PomAKQR — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 20, 2022

Cody vs. Sammy In A Ladder Match Set For Beach Break

TNT Champion Cody Rhodes made his way to the ring as Dynamite went to a break.

Cody brought a ladder into the ring and brought up the “pipe bomb”. Rhodes said “someone told me to save this promo but I don’t know if I’m going to get another change but I’ll let it out now”. Rhodes got a loud “shut the fuck up!” chant and he paused and let them chant it. Cody said Punk’s return is the return of the decade before going off. Rhodes shouted that he carried this company and brought up the Forbidden Door. Cody said that he built the forbidden door before there was one and a “Cody!” chant.

Rhodes blasted RedDragon and said he doesn’t need to see Young Bucks beat developmental more than once. Cody put over Jay Lethal and brought up Malakai Black. Rhodes took a shot at WWE by saying he is not in the business of renaming people like “Gunner” or whatever it is. Rhodes added that Brody King has balls to come to AEW with the name Body and we will see if it is a mistake in 8 years when Brodie Jr. shows up.

Cody added that AEW doesn’t have secondary belts and the TNT title is right now because there are two. Cody said that Tony Khan has sent a contract in the mail, maybe not the one he wanted, and started climbing the ladder. Rhodes said there will be a Ladder Match next week at Dynamite Beach Break to crown the official TNT Champion.

In case you missed it, #CodyRhodes BUILT the forbidden door!

Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right NOW! pic.twitter.com/6pmTJKLQhT — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 20, 2022

Malakai Black & Brody King def. Varsity Blonds, PAC Delivered A Message

Malakai Black & Brody King made their tag team debut against Varsity Blonds (Griff Garrison & Brian Pillman Jr.). Malakai and Brody dominated early and isolated Griff in the ring. Brian Pillman Jr. tagged in and Brody dared him to him get inside. Pillman backed down and started arguing with Griff. Brody sent Garrison into the steps and hit Pillman with a Senton. Malakai launched Brian across the ring into a Powerslam from Brody King for the pinfall victory. PAC interrupted Malakai Black’s promo with an eye patch on and called him self obsessed & power hungry. PAC vowed to make a martyr of Malakai Black to end the segment.

The @BASTARDPAC sends a chilling message to @malakaiblxck, certainly not forgetting what happened to him a few weeks ago. Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right NOW! pic.twitter.com/TVYp3t8531 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 20, 2022

Hangman Page Sent Lance Archer On The Retreat

Frankie Kazarian faced Lance Archer tonight on Dynamite. Archer stomped to the ring with Jake Roberts and Dan Lambert behind him. Archer punched Frankie in the face and posed on the turnbuckle. Lance shoved Frankie away but Kazarian responded with a Dropkick. Archer hit a Clothesline and followed it up with a chop to the chest. Frankie tried to battle back but Archer wasn’t having it.

Lance stomped Frankie down to the canvas as Dan Lambert was walking around ringside. Archer stomped Frankie some more and yelled at the referee when he tried to break it up. Lance hit a Suplex and sent Frankie to the corner. Kazarian escaped to the apron but Archer knocked him to the floor with a Clothesline as Dynamite went to a commercial break.

Archer was back in control when Dynamite returned and grabbed Frankie by the throat. Archer went for a Chokeslam but Frankie flipped out of it. Kazarian hit a flying forearm to the face but Archer was unfazed. Archer clubbed Frankie across the chest and perched him up on the top turnbuckle. Lance went for the Blackout but Frankie bit him in the head to break it up. Frankie hit a Missile Dropkick off the top rope and hit a springboard Leg Drop. Frankie went for the cover but Archer kicked out at one. Archer bashed Frankie in the head before hitting the Chokeslam. Archer followed it up with another slam and brought Kazarian to the corner. Lance connected with the Blackout for the pinfall victory.

After the match, Lance Archer continued to beat Frankie down until AEW Champion Hangman Page made the save. Page and Lance traded punches and the champion got the better of the exchange. Hangman knocked Archer out of the ring and he retreated with Dan Lambert.

Leyla Hirsch attacked Statlander and Red Velvet backstage during a backstage interview.

Dante Martin was backstage with Lee Moriarty and Matt Sydal for an interview with Alex Marvez. Starks and Hobbs joked about how everyone on the roster seems to be Dante’s friend and warned him to watch his back.

Serena Deeb Dominated, Andrade & Matt Hardy

Serena Deeb faced Skye Blue tonight on Dynamite. Deeb trapped Syke in the ropes and applied Headlock before connecting with a Neckbreaker. Blue tried to battle back but Deeb took her down with a swinging Neckbreaker. Deeb slammed Blue face first to the mat and started bashing her knee on the canvas. Deeb locked in a Half Crab for the submission victory.

Another VICIOUS victory by @SerenaDeeb! She finishes #SkyeBlue with her brutal signature submission! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/Z9KOYStPdU — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 20, 2022

In another backstage segment, Andrade aligned himself with Hardy Family Office. Hardy sold 51% of HFO to Andrade and it is now AHFO.

Sting & Darby Allin def. The Acclaimed

The Acclaimed faced Darby Allin & Sting in the main event. Before the match, they attacked Darby Allin and put his head in a steel chair. They launched Darby into the ring post and he was helped backstage by the medical staff. Sting decided to continue the match by himself and actually got in some offense early. Sting hit a Splash on Caster but Bowens got out of the way. Max hit a Dropkick and Bowens went for the cover but Sting kicked out at two.

After a commercial break, Sting battled back and applied the Scorpion Death Lock. Bowens broke it up and booted Sting out of the ring. Darby Allin returned out of nowhere with a dive and the crowd popped. Allin hit a Sunset Flip Powerbomb and locked in a submission hold. The action broke down and Sting hit a Clothesline. He followed it up with a Splash off the entrance ramp and through a table. Allin then hit Bowens with the Coffin Drop for the pinfall victory.