AEW Dynamite Results (1/5): Page vs. Danielson, CM Punk & MJF, New Champions

AEW Dynamite aired live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. It was the TBS premiere episode and featured the rematch between Hangman Page & Bryan Danielson for the AEW World Title. Jade Cargill battled Ruby Soho to crown the first TBS Champion in the tournament finals tonight on Dynamite.

Dynamite Results

Hangman Page def. Bryan Danielson to retain the AEW Championship Shawn Dean def. MJF via DQ Wardlow def. Antonio Zambrano Jade Cargill def. Ruby Soho to win the tournament and become the first TBS Champion Malakai Black def. Brian Pillman Jr. Jurassic Express def. Lucha Bros to become the new AEW Tag Team Champions

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Hangman Page Retained The AEW Championship

Hangman Page defended the AEW Championship against Bryan Danielson in the first match of the night. Hangman Page went after Danielson before the bell and Bryan rolled out of the ring. Danielson did some jumping jacks and got back in the ring to officially start the match. Page drove Bryan to the corner but Danielson escaped. Danielson hit a chop to the chest and got out of the ring before Page could respond.

Danielson took his time getting back in the ring as Hangman paced around. The two locked up in the middle of the ring and Page went for a chop but Danielson ducked before doing some more jumping jacks in the corner. Hangman took control and Danielson got out of the ring to regroup. Page went for a Moonsault but Danielson got out of the way. Hangman landed on his feet and hit Danielson with a Powerbomb on the ring apron.

Danielson rolled into the ring and the AEW Champion set up for the Buckshot Lariat. Bryan rolled to the outside and Hangman got frustrated. Page went for a dive through the ropes but Danielson dodged it and the champion crashed into the barricade. Danielson launched Hangman into the ring post and rolled back into the ring to break the count.

Bryan controlled the next few minutes of the matchup and focused his attack on Page’s injured shoulder. Hangman battled with a Fallaway Slam and Bryan rolled to the apron. Page sent Danielson out of the ring and leveled him with a Crossbody. The AEW Champion rolled Bryan back into the ring and made his way to the top turnbuckle.

Hangman connected with a flying Clothesline and went for the cover but Bryan kicked out at two. Danielson knocked Hangman out of the ring and went for a Suicide Dive but Page countered into a Suplex. Bryan slammed Hangman’s head into the steel steps and busted him open as Dynamite went to a break.

When Dynamite returned, Danielson unloaded some more punches to Hangman’s face as the blood continued to pour. Page connected with a Dead Eye out of nowhere and both wrestlers fell to the canvas. Hangman ducked under a Clothesline and planted Danielson with a German Suplex for a near fall.

Page and Danielson wound up Suplexing each other out of the ring but both men landed on their feet. Danielson sent Hangman into the ring post again but Page returned the favor and bashed the challenger’s face into the steel several times. Page battled back and went for the Buckshot Lariat but Danielson dropped to the mat and Hangman couldn’t hit it. Danielson was busted open now and hit a Running Knee but somehow Page kicked out at two as the judges looked on (Jerry Lynn, Mark Henry, Paul Wight). Danielson set up for another Running Knee but Page countered into a slam.

Page went for the cover but Danielson countered into a Triangle. Hangman tried to counter into a Powerbomb but Danielson broke free. Page hit a Suplex and made his way to the apron. Hangman finally hit the Buckshot Lariat for the pinfall victory and retained the AEW Championship.

CM Punk Cost MJF His First Match In 2022 & Mocked WWE

MJF faced Captain Shawn Dean tonight on Dynamite. Before the match, CM Punk rushed the ring but MJF retreated. Punk hit Shawn Dean with the GTS and by that Dean won the match via disqualification.

Punk said he will do this every week until MJF faces him in the ring and pointed out that he started out 2022 with an 0-1 record. MJF noted that Punk is a phony because he said he was done with this last week and here he is again. MJF told Punk that the truth is that he is nothing now without him and that he makes him relevant.

MJF claimed CM Punk sold Tony Khan a bill of goods and isn’t the savior these people have been waiting for. Maxwell said he was the savior and started up a “PG Punk!” chant. MJF wondered if Punk thinks he is Piper and pointed out that Roddy was actually talented enough to main event a WrestleMania.

Maxwell demanded to be shown the proper respect around here or maybe he will main event a WrestleMania in the future too. Punk laughed and MJF called him a dipshit. CM Punk dared MJF to get into the ring for a fight so he can give him the ass kicking he deserves.

Punk added that MJF can go main event Night 4 of WrestleMania in a buy one get one extravaganza, and then get released faster than he lasts in the sack, only to return to AEW so CM Punk can kick his ass again. MJF told Punk that he can have a match next week but against Wardlow. Punk accepted and warned MJF that he is running out of people to hide behind and eventually he is going to put Maxwell to sleep.

Jericho & 2point0, Wardlow Dominated

Chris Jericho made his way to the ring and brought up 2point0 taking him out of action for six weeks after attacking him with a chair. 2point0 interrupted (Matt Lee & Jeff Parker) and joined Jericho in the ring. Jericho called 2point0 “Terrence & Phillip” from South Park and got a laugh from the crowd. Chris mocked 2point0 some more before bringing a baseball bat into the ring. Daniel Garcia attacked Jericho but Chris battled back. Santana, Ortiz, and Eddie Kingston made the save and the heels retreated.

Before @IAmJericho could launch an attack on #2point0, @GarciaWrestling runs into to the save, but @MadKing1981, @ortiz_powerful and @Santana_Proud have something to say about it all! They meet in a no-DQ match this Friday on #AEWRampage on @TNTDrama! pic.twitter.com/8FbS1n5zPq — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 6, 2022

Wardlow faced Antonio Zambrano tonight in a squash match. Shawn Spears hit Zambrano with the C4 outside the ring and rolled him back inside. Spears asked Wardlow to cover him but Wardlow declined. Wardlow hit five Powerbombs in a row for the pinfall victory.

Jade Cargill Is The Inaugural TBS Champion

Jade Cargill (accompanied by “Smart” Mark Sterling battled Ruby Soho in the finals of the TBS Championship tournament. Cargill hit an Arm Drag and Ruby regrouped in the corner to begin the action. Jade and Ruby locked up and Cargill drove Soho to the corner. Ruby battled back with some strikes and sent Jade to the outside. Ruby hit a big Dropkick off the ring apron and rolled Jade back into the ring.

Cargill stomped on Ruby’s head as she was in between the ropes and kept her grounded with some more strikes. Jade climbed to the top rope and connected with a double axe handle. Soho hit an Arm Drag of her own and rolled out of the ring to by herself some time. Mercedes Martinez ran down the entrance ramp but referee Aubrey Edwards got in her way. Thunder Rosa rushed down the entrance ramp and attacked Mercedes. The two battled to the back as Dynamite went to a commercial break.

When Dynamite returned, Jade missed with a Splash and Soho hit a few kicks to the face. Cargill shrugged them off and hit a Shoulderbreaker followed by a big boot for a near fall. Ruby kept going for it and finally hit a Saito Suplex for a close two count. Mark Sterling hopped on the ring apron for a distraction and Aubrey Edwards kicked him out. Soho counted Jaded into a roll-up for a near fall. Soho hit a Pele Kick and went for the cover but Jade kicked out at the last moment. Cargill then hit Jaded off the middle rope for the pinfall victory and became the first TBS Champion.

Malakai Black def. Brian Pillman Jr.

Malakai Black battled Brian Pillam Jr. tonight on Dynamite. Malakai went for Black Mass but Pillman ducked under it. Pillman hit a Dropkick and sent Malakai out of the ring. Pillman followed it up with a Dropkick through the ropes as Dynamite went to a commercial break.

When Dynamite returned, Pillman went for a springboard move but completely missed. Malakai hit him with Black Mass for the pinfall victory. After the match, Malakai got in the ring as Julia Hart was checking on Pillman. Lucha Bros interrupted and the lights went out. Lucha Bros and Malakai Black had switched places from entrance ramp to ring when the lights came back on. Malakai Black made his way backstage and that was the ending they went with for that segment.

It was a crash and burn for @FlyinBrianJr tonight, and @malakaiblxck is your winner here tonight at #AEWDynamite. We are LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/sMVyfsz0QS — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 6, 2022

Jurassic Express Won The Tag Team Championships, Rey Fenix Injured

Lucha Bros (Rey Fenix, Pentagon Jr.) defended the AEW Tag Team Championships against Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy, Luchasaurus) in tonight’s main event. Fenix and Jungle Boy started off the match. Jungle Boy hit a Hurricanrana and went for the cover but Fenix kicked out at two. Fenix connected with a Dropkick and stared at Luchasaurus before tagging Penta in.

Luchasaurus tagged in and the two teams started trash talking in the ring. Luchasaurus booted Fenix out of the ring and Penta did his taunt before hitting some chops. Luchasaurus leveled PEnta with a chop but Fenix caught him with a Superkick. Jungle Boy and Fenix sent Luchasaurus and Pentagon across the ring with a highly coordinated Arm Drag spot. Luchasaurus hopped up and planted Pentagon with a Suplex for a two count. Jungle Boy tagged in and got absolutely leveled with a running kick by Fenix as Dynamite went to the final commercial break of the night.

When Dynamite returned, Luchasaurus hit some Splashes and followed it up with a Clothesline on Lucha Bros. Fenix and Pentagon battled back with a couple super kicks but couldn’t keep Luchasaurus down. Jungle Boy leaped over Luchasaurus and hit a crazy Canadian Destroyer on Fenix as Luchasaurs hit a slam for a near fall.

Jungle Boy tagged in and Penta greeted him with a Superkick. Fenix hit Luchasaurus with a Destroyer and Penta got a near fall on Jungle Boy with a Made in Japan. The lights went off yet again and nothing happened when they came back on. Fenix hit a Splash onto Luchasaurus as Penta hit a Piledriver for a near fall.

Alex Abrahantes brought over a table and Fenix told him to stop. Christian Cage chased Alex away and the match continued. Luchasaurus wound up Chokeslamming Rey Fenix through the table as Penta and Jungle Boy battled in the ring. It looked like Fenix broke his arm during this spot and was asking for help. Jungle Boy rolled up Pentagon and he kicked out just after three. Jurassic Express are the new AEW Tag Team Champions. Malakai Black, and Chris Jericho were shown watching in separate areas of the crowd. The rest of the AEW tag team division showed up on the entrance ramp and stared down the new champions.