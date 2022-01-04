AEW Officially Signs Jake Atlas

After making his promotional debut on AEW Dark: Elevation last night, Tony Khan has revealed that AEW has signed Jake Atlas. The 27-year-old had been released from his WWE contract in August of this year where he had been assigned to the NXT brand.

Tony Khan made the announcement today on social media.

“Congratulations on winning your tryout match last night, Jake Atlas! What a great @AEW debut, and now @kennymarquez, I’ll see you Tomorrow night in Newark at the debut of #AEWDynamite on @TBSNetwork! Safe travels, and… Welcome to the team!”

Congratulations on winning your tryout match last night, Jake Atlas! What a great @AEW debut, and now @kennymarquez, I’ll see you Tomorrow night in Newark at the debut of #AEWDynamite on @TBSNetwork! Safe travels, and…

Welcome to the team! #JakeAtlas is All Elite! pic.twitter.com/b9oDuGLZWZ — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) January 4, 2022

Atlas was trained by Santino Bros Wrestling in Los Angeles and made his debut in 2016.

Atlas has wrestled 3 times since departing WWE this summer. He wrestled and defeated Effy on GCW‘s Effy’s Big Gay Brunch Chicago on September 5th. He lost to Taylor Rust on ROH‘s Death Before Dishonor show on September 12th. Shortly after, Atlas announced he was leaving the wrestling industry citing mental health concerns.

“At 26 years old, I’ve got my entire life ahead of me & I’m choosing to explore completely different industries to find my passion again,” he wrote.

Evidently, Atlas had second thoughts about leaving the industry. He returned last Wednesday at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida and defeated Serpentico.