Friday, January 7, 2022
HomeNewsAEW News

AEW Trademark Reveals Possible Name for Cole, O’Reilly & Fish Faction

By Michael Reichlin
Kyle O'Relly Adam Cole Bobby Fish
Kyle O'Relly, Adam Cole & Bobby Fish

Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish are undisputedly one of the most dominant forces in pro wrestling over the past several years.

The dangerous trio has reunited in All Elite Wrestling. We’ve seen O’Reilly and Fish resume using their ReDragon moniker in AEW, but the faction has yet to receive an official name.

Undisputed Era” is intellectual property of WWE. However, a new trademark filing by AEW reveals what is likely their new name.

AEW filed a trademark application for the name “Paragon” on January 3rd, along with a logo we’re sure to see on licensed merchandise in the near future.

The word paragon means, “a person or thing regarded as a perfect example of a particular quality.”

We’ve heard the word paragon used on AEW television in recent weeks, another clue that

Here’s the Paragon logo, from the United States Patent & Trademark Office database:

AEW Paragon Logo

The ‘Goods and Services’ usage description for AEW’s Paragon trademark include:

  • Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a group or individual wrestlers;
  • Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests;
  • Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a group or individual wrestlers.
Adam Cole eager to work with Kyle O’Reilly & Johnny Gargano again
Related Articles
Michael Reichlin
Michael Reichlin has been following pro wrestling since 1989. He's been covering wrestling news since 1998 and has attended countless wrestling events across the United States.
Previous articleAEW Battle of the Belts Change Due to ‘Medical Protocol’
Latest Wrestling News

Thanks for visiting SEScoops, a leading source for wrestling news since 2004.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Google News.

© Copyright 2021 SEScoops LLC