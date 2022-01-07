AEW Trademark Reveals Possible Name for Cole, O’Reilly & Fish Faction

Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish are undisputedly one of the most dominant forces in pro wrestling over the past several years.

The dangerous trio has reunited in All Elite Wrestling. We’ve seen O’Reilly and Fish resume using their ReDragon moniker in AEW, but the faction has yet to receive an official name.

“Undisputed Era” is intellectual property of WWE. However, a new trademark filing by AEW reveals what is likely their new name.

AEW filed a trademark application for the name “Paragon” on January 3rd, along with a logo we’re sure to see on licensed merchandise in the near future.

The word paragon means, “a person or thing regarded as a perfect example of a particular quality.”

We’ve heard the word paragon used on AEW television in recent weeks, another clue that

Here’s the Paragon logo, from the United States Patent & Trademark Office database:

The ‘Goods and Services’ usage description for AEW’s Paragon trademark include:

Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a group or individual wrestlers;

Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests;