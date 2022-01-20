AEW Star Nyla Rose Pulled From Indie Event After Contracting COVID

AEW star Nyla Rose has been pulled from an indie wrestling event scheduled for this Saturday after contracting COVID.

She was booked for an event of Enjoy Wrestling, but the promotion took on their Twitter to announce that the AEW talent will be missing the upcoming show:

“Welp, we have some bad news. Nyla Rose has contracted COVID and will not be able to participate in Striking Distance this Saturday.

This is obviously upsetting, but what can you do? Shit happens. We wish @NylaRoseBeast a speedy recovery and are working to find a replacement.”

It’s not known when or where Rose contracted COVID. She had wrestled for AEW as recently as the January 12 episode of Rampage.

The 39-year-old teamed up with Penelope Ford & The Bunny to defeat Kris Statlander, Leyla Hirsch & Red Velvet in a six-women tag match in Raleigh, North Carolina. There is no word on if she had contact with any AEW star after testing positive for coronavirus.

There aren’t many details available about Rose’s health so it’s hard to say how she is doing or how long fans can expect her to stay out of action.

We wish a speedy recovery to Nyla Rose.