AEW Wrestlers Worried About Their Spots According To Cary Silkin

Former Ring of Honor owner Cary Silkin recently visited backstage in AEW and spoke about the experience in an interview with Wrestling Inc. During the discussion, Silken said that some AEW roster members are worried about their spots. This is due to the influx of new wrestlers the company has signed recently.

“There are so many guys there, so many guys. I am not going to bring up any names, but there were guys that were flown in to do nothing,” Silkin said. “It was a very good vibe. But since I’ve been around the back for 20 years, wrestlers are always unconfident, worried about their spot. I could feel that going on. Certainly not with a Bryan Danielson or Hangman Page, but there’s just a lot of people there.”

Silken also spoke about the Ring of Honor roster now being free agents. ROH announced late last year that they would not be moving forward with exclusive contracts beginning in 2022. The promotion has announced a return to live events beginning in April, however.

“I don’t know where all those people are going to land,” Silkin said of the ROH roster. “There’s just so much good talent. If we talk ROH for a second; [Matt] Taven, Dalton Castle, obviously The Briscoes, there are just so many names, Vincent, that have been working on their characters, Shane Taylor. These are solid people that if you or I were running a show, I think we’d want to have them.”

So far, former ROH roster members Jay Lethal and Brody King have signed with AEW. The OGK, Matt Taven and Mike Bennett, have appeared in both Impact and the NWA. They were amongst a continent of ROH wrestlers who invaded Impact’s Hard to Kill PPV recently. The Briscoes are performing frequently with GCW as well.

The full interview with Cary Silken can be listened to below: