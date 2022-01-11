Update on AJ Styles and His Future with WWE

There has been a lot of conversation of late surrounding AJ Styles and his future with WWE. Styles debuted with the company almost exactly six years ago as a surprise entrant in the Royal Rumble and has won multiple championships with the promotion since.

Styles has been pulling double-duty of late, wrestling for both the Raw brand and appearing on NXT in a feud with Grayson Waller. Some had been speculating that Styles might soon be on his way out of the promotion.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter commented on Styles’ status recently on Observer Radio and contradicted those claims.

“He just signed, I don’t know if it’s a three or a five [year deal],” Meltzer said. “It wasn’t that long ago when he signed it. He’s not going anywhere. He had the chance to go if he wanted to but he was not interested. There were certainly overtures made for him and they were good money overtures but he’s in his mind, I think he’s a lifer there. Whether that’s the right or wrong call, I couldn’t tell you.”

Styles talked about signing a contract with WWE back in 2019 during an appearance on Lillian Garcia’s podcast. It’s not clear whether Meltzer is discussing that 2019 contract or a newer deal here. However, Styles did say at the time it would be his last deal and concluded by saying, “…this is where I’m going to end my career no matter what happens.”

During this week’s edition of WWE Monday Night Raw, Styles wrestled and defeated Austin Theory via DQ. Grayson Waller interfered in the match and attacked Styles.You can check out our full Raw report at this link.

Check out the Top Rope Nation wrestling podcast for your weekly dose of pro wrestling talk featuring interviews, analysis and exclusive news: Apple – Spotify – YouTube.

H/T to WrestlingNews.co for the transcript.