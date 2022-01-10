Alexa Bliss Teases Character Return on WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss is set to make her return on WWE RAW tonight. The former RAW and SmackDown Women’s Champion will be making her return to the company after leaving following the Extreme Rules 2021 PPV event, where she lost to Charlotte Flair.

Bliss left the company reportedly to get sinus surgery, although it was played off in the storyline that Bliss could no longer appear on WWE programming after the destruction of her doll, Lily.

The former Women’s Champion alluded to The Fiend-esque character that she was playing prior to her leaving the company returning tonight on RAW.

Alexa Bliss Tweets

“Dear Monday Night RAW,” Alexa Bliss tweeted. “Starting tonight…she’s officially YOUR problem now. Good luck.”

It’s not confirmed if Bliss is referring to Lily, herself, or a different character that she will be portraying when she returns. There’s also a chance that Bliss could be coming back alongside another current WWE Superstar or someone from NXT 2.0, but that remains to be seen.

The tweet from Bliss showed her in the same gimmick that she was portraying just before she left WWE programming, but this may of course be a rouse from the former Women’s Champion.