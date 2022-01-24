WWE Trademark Indicates Character Change for Alexa Bliss

Alexa Bliss may be getting another character change in the near future.

Last Wednesday, January 19th, WWE submitted an application to trademark the name, “The Goddess.”

According to the United States Patent & Trademark Office database, the name would be used primarily for:

“Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service;”

Alexa Bliss’ Supernatural character

Alexa Bliss used The Goddess moniker back in 2020, before she was possessed by The Fiend Bray Wyatt.

A lot has transpired since then, including the departure of Bray Wyatt and Charlotte Flair destroying Lilly, Bliss’ beloved doll.

Alexa Bliss took several months off from WWE television, but recently made her return.

As part of her journey back to Raw, her supernatural character is undergoing therapy sessions.