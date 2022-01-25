Tuesday, January 25, 2022
Becky Lynch Names Herself As Greatest WWE Champion Ever

By Michael Reichlin
Becky Lynch WWE Champion

Becky Lynch isn’t paid the big bucks to be humble.

Lynch will defend the Raw Women’s Championship against Doudrop this Saturday at the Royal Rumble.

She is also Steve Austin‘s guest on the next installment of Broken Skull Sessions. The episode drops this Friday.

WWE has released a teaser clip for the episode. Steve Austin invites Becky Lynch to play The Game of GOATs, which involves the contestant naming the ‘greatest of all time’ for various categories. Some of the questions are wrestling-related, but not all of them.

Becky Lynch plays The Game of GOATs

Here are Becky Lynch’s picks for the greatest of all time:

  • WWE Champion: Herself
  • Workout Song: Bulls on Parade (Rage Against the Machine)
  • Finishing Move (other than her own): Shooting Star Press
  • Movie: What’s Eating Gilbert Grape?
  • TV Show: Saved by the Bell
  • WrestleMania Entrance: Any of Triple H’s
  • Athlete Outside of WWE: Conor McGregor
  • Advice Giver: Seth Rollins
  • Breakfast: Oatmeal or Toast

Watch Becky Lynch play The Game of GOATs with Stone Cold Steve Austin:

Catch Becky Lynch on Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions this Friday on Peacock in the U.S. and WWE Network everywhere else.

Michael Reichlin
Michael Reichlin has been following pro wrestling since 1989. He's been covering wrestling news since 1998 and has attended countless wrestling events across the United States.
