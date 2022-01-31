Becky Lynch Recalls Being Crowned The Inaugural SmackDown Women’s Champion

A lot of the career accomplishments of Becky Lynch has been the result of fans pushing for her to be in the position rather than the office wanting her in the spot. One big example of it was when the outpouring fan support forced WWE to make her the inaugural SmackDown women’s champion back in 2016.

The Man discussed this moment on her recent appearance on Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions. Becky first mentioned how she had been scared of getting fired during her early WWE career because she wasn’t as athletic as some other girls. Lynch then discussed how the fan support leading to her title win made things even more special:

“When they first debuted the Women’s Championship, everybody in the arena started chanting Becky. When they heard everybody chatting, all the fans chanting. [They were like] ‘Oh, okay, well, we gotta put it on her’, and so, that meant the world [to me]” said Becky Lynch, “Because it wasn’t necessarily the office saying ‘This is our girl.’ It was the audience saying ‘This is our girl.”

The SmackDown Women’s Championship was Lynch’s first title in WWE. She won a six-pack elimination challenge by last eliminating Carmella at Backlash 2016 to win the title. She held the championship for 84 days before dropping it to Alexa Bliss during the TLC PPV later that year.

