Becky Lynch Reacts To Ronda Rousey Winning The Royal Rumble

Ronda Rousey made her triumphant return at the Royal Rumble PPV. She went on to win the women’s battle royal at the show. The rowdy one can now pick her opponent for WrestleMania 38. The SmackDown women’s champion Becky Lynch is ready to face Rousey if she picks her, though she doesn’t think it will be a good idea.

Ariel Helwani caught up with Lynch after last night’s PPV and he asked her about the turn of events. Becky first congratulated Ronda on the birth of her baby. Although she didn’t forget to mention that she is the champion.

Becky Lynch is ready for Ronda Rousey

When asked if she thinks Rousey will pick her, The Man claimed that she is not sure about it:

“Here’s the thing, Ariel, she hasn’t done this in three years. I don’t know that she’s gonna want to go into the full meal. You know what I mean? Like, sometimes you have to warm up to these things, have a little bowl of gazpacho. You know, maybe a little melon ball appetizer. So maybe she’ll go for a little melon ball appetizer before getting into the main course. That’s what I would do if I was her, but we’ll see what she does.”

Becky Lynch was then questioned about the possibility of meeting with the former UFC star once again at the show of shows. The current champion mentioned how she has already beaten her before. Though she explained that it’s a match people want and she is ready for Ronda Rousey if she comes her way:

“I mean, I’ve already beaten her. Sure. Of course, that’s the match people want. That’s the match people have wanted for well, nearly four years now. I think that would get them excited and that will get me excited. But now it’s in her court. It’s up to her if she wants it. If she wants it, I’m ready to go. If she doesn’t, well, she can warm up with the gazpacho and I’ll give somebody else a shot.”