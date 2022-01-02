Becky Lynch Retains Raw Women’s Title At WWE Day 1

Liv Morgan got her chance to step into the ring and challenge Becky Lynch for the WWE Raw Women’s Title a second time at the Day 1 pay-per-view event.

The match featured Lynch in control early as she ragged dolled her around the ring until Morgan fought back including a drop kick off the middle rope. Morgan hit a spring board powerbomb for 2. Lynch won with her powerslam finisher.

Their first match took place on the December 6th episode of Raw where Lynch retained the title against Morgan in the main event as she grabbed the bottom rope for extra leverage while pinning Morgan.

On the December 13th episode of Raw, Morgan interrupted Lynch and challenged her to a rematch. At first, Lynch denied cheating to win and that Morgan was an easy opponent. Also, Lynch thought Morgan should blame herself for not beating Lynch to it

Lynch eventually attacked her and trapped Morgan’s arm between the steel steps and the ring post and started stomping on it. Lynch then said if Morgan still wants that rematch then it came happened and it did.

What are your thoughts on Becky Lynch retaining the Raw Women’s Title? Was this the right call by WWE officials? Sound off in the comment section.