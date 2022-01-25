Becky Lynch Responds To Ronda Rousey Return Rumors

Becky Lynch has commented on the rumors circulating that Ronda Rousey could be on her way back to WWE. News broke recently that WWE officials are pushing for Rousey to return in the upcoming Royal Rumble premium live event this weekend.

Lynch responded to a Tweet from Bleacher Report noting that Rousey could be returning to WWE soon.

“Was wondering if you’d show up again. I’ve still got her and she’s doing great,” Lynch Tweeted.

Rousey gave birth to her first child in September but is said to have been training for an in-ring return.

The last time Ronda Rousey was in a WWE ring she was pinned by Becky Lynch in the main event of WrestleMania 35. There was some controversy to that match, however, as Rousey’s shoulder appeared to come off the mat during the pin.

Lynch would also take time away from the company to have her first child. She vacated the RAW Women’s Championship to Asuka the night after Money in the Bank in 2020. She’d return this summer at SummerSlam and regain the title in just 23 seconds in an impromptu match against Bianca Belair. Lynch is scheduled to defend the title on Saturday against Doudrop.