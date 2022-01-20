Becky Lynch To Appear On Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions

Becky Lynch will be making an appearance on Stone Cold Steve Austin‘s Broken Skill Sessions.

WWE has announced the appearance of “Big Time Becks.” She will sit down with Stone Cold on the Jan. 28 episode of Broken Skull Sessions. It’ll be airing on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network in other countries.

Stone Cold & Becky Lynch Comparisons

Ever since Becky Lynch started her run as “The Man,” comparisons to Steve Austin have been made. While there is only one Stone Cold, the WWE legend himself told Sirius XM’s Fight Nation back in 2019 that there are definitely similarities.

“She does remind me a lot of myself, cause if you line up that women’s roster and you said ‘Hey, I want you to pick my next break out superstar’ I don’t think you’re gonna pick out Becky Lynch and I damn sure know you wouldn’t have picked me out of a line-up.

“I think it’s an awesome gimmick and it’s money.”

Becky has made it clear on social media throughout the years that she’s a Stone Cold fan. She has linked up with “The Rattlesnake” a few times already. It’ll be interesting to see what’s in store for their next meetup.