Big E Says He Was Disappointed With WWE Title Run

Big E lost the WWE Championship on the Day 1 PPV to Brock Lesnar. He originally won the title from Bobby Lashley on the September 13th edition of WWE RAW. Big E recently spoke to Sports Illustrated and admitted he was a little disappointed in how his title run went and ended.

“I wanted it to be a five-course meal, and it was more of an appetizer,” Big E said. “I’m overly critical of my work to begin with, so I wouldn’t say I was happy with it. My hope was to knock it out of the park, and I fell a bit short. So it’s motivating to start that climb back.”

“I love being myself and being entertaining, but you can’t go from dropping a world championship to saying everything is golden. This title meant a lot to me, and it meant to a lot of people, too. My focus is clawing back to that spot.”

Big E continued to say he had never been given a finish for the fatal 4-way match he was scheduled to have at Day 1. He also didn’t hear about Roman Reigns being removed from the show until that afternoon.

Big E continued to say he was disappointed that his title run ended in the way that it did.

“I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t disappointed to see it end that way,” Big E continued. “And it’s not anything against Brock. Brock is a very special athlete, human and performer. There is no shame in losing to Brock Lesnar.”

In total, Big E held the WWE Championship for 110 days. He defended it successfully a total of 3x against Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre, and Austin Theory. On WWE RAW last night, Big E was defeated by Seth Rollins.