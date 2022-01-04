WWE Legend: Big E Did A Great Job As WWE Champion

Big E‘s WWE Title reign has come to an end but one WWE Hall of Famer feels the former titleholder did his thing.

On the Sept. 13, 2021 episode of Monday Night Raw, Big E cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase on Bobby Lashley. E pinned Lashley to become the WWE Champion. E held the championship for 110 days before dropping the gold to Brock Lesnar at Day 1.

While Big E most likely won’t be going into WrestleMania 38 as the WWE Champion, Booker T believes the former New Day member is better because of the title reign.

Booker T Praises Big E’s Reign

During an episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T expressed his belief that Big E was solid during his world championship run.

“I thought Big E had a good run and I thought the championship made him better.

“It was almost one of those things to where I always say, when you win the title it makes you a better performer normally just because you know that you’re the world heavyweight champion.

“You walk a different way, you feel a different way. I don’t know what it is but that effect definitely got a hold of Big E and you could see him falling into that role as being the WWE Champion.

“He believed he should have been a WWE Champion. So, I thought he did a great job.

“We didn’t get a chance to see Big E have a whole lot of classic matches as champion or anything like that but I think there again that’s more — I think Big E has a chance to come back and capture it again [and] grow.

“I think Big E is gonna be in this business for at least five to perhaps eight to ten more years maybe. Not the WWE but in the business but he has a chance to literally grow over this time and really become the performer that he wants to be.”

Big E made some key media appearances during his time as WWE Champion. Most notably, he introduced Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder for their trilogy fight and he made an appearance ahead of a college football game at his alma mater earlier that day.

