Bobby Lashley Shares Excitement For Brock Lesnar Match: “He Has No Soul”

Brock Lesnar has played a number of characters in his career but when he gets inside the ring, the WWE champion plays only one role – The Beast Incarnate. Lesnar is known to decimate his opponents whoever they are. While a lot of other stars are afraid of him because of this quality, Bobby Lashley actually gets excited by it.

The All-Mighty recently made an appearance on Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast, ahead of his Royal Rumble encounter with Brock. Lashley claimed that the former UFC star ‘does not have a soul’. Though according to him, it’s the quality that excites him for his upcoming clash with the current champion:

“When you stand in front of somebody, you look them in their eyes, you can read their soul. Every time when I looked at him and we locked eyes for a little bit, I said, this son of a gun does not have a soul. Brock doesn’t have a soul.” said Bobby Lashley, “Brock can go out there and snap you, break your back and him and his little security guard in Paul [Heyman] walk out like it was no big deal. It’s just another paycheck.

He has no soul. And that’s what excites me. That excites me. Being in a ring with somebody like that, that’s really not gonna break. He’s not going to crumble. He doesn’t care. He doesn’t care if he hurts you. He doesn’t care If you hurt him. He knows how to fight. He’s big. He’s scary. I love all these things. If you’re a fighter in the challenge, that’s the challenge you want. I welcome that.”

Bobby Lashley won a fatal four way match defeating Kevin Owens, Big E, and Seth Rollins on Raw. As a result, he will now get his long-awaited wish of challenging Brock Lesnar for his WWE championship. This match will take place at the upcoming Royal Rumble event from The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri on January 30.