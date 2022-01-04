Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar Set For WWE Royal Rumble

As expected, Bobby Lashley is next in line to challenge Brock Lesnar for the WWE Title.

On Monday’s episode of Raw, Lashley vs. Seth Rollins vs. Big E vs. Kevin Owens in a Fatal 4-Way Match with the winner becoming the number 1 contender was booked as the main event from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, SC. It was a wild match with them brawling in the stands and backstage. Lashley pinned Owens with a spear.

Just like it was previously reported, this match is going to take place at the Royal Rumble on Saturday, January 29, 2022 in St Louis, Missouri from The Dome.

Big E vs. Rollins vs. Owens vs. Lashley was originally supposed to be the WWE Championship match at Day 1 this past Saturday night. However, the show had to be changed in a big way when Roman Reigns tested positive for COVID-19. Thus, he was pulled from his scheduled Universal Title match with Brock Lesnar at the event. Lesnar pinned Big E to win the WWE Championship.

WWE is still planning to continue the feud between Lesnar and Reigns despite Lesnar being moved internally to the Raw roster with the idea that he is a free agent as a way for him to appear on Friday Night SmackDown.