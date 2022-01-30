Bobby Lashley Wins WWE Title At Royal Rumble

After years of speculation of what the match would be like, Brock Lesnar stepped into the ring with Bobby Lashley with the WWE Title on the line at the Royal Rumble event.

The match saw Lashley hit a german suplex Lesnar on his head after some clinch work. Lesnar did it to Lashley. Lashley hit two straight spears before missing the third one and going through the barricade.

Lashley locked in the hurt lock, but Lesnar got out of it. Lesnar hit the F5, but took out the referee. This led to Roman Reigns coming out to hit a spear to Lesnar then connected with a title shot after Paul Heyman gave him the championship. Lashley pinned Lesnar to win the WWE Title.

Lashley got the title match when he defeated Big E, Seth Rollins, and Kevin Owens in a fatal four-way number one contender’s match in the main event of the January 3rd edition of Monday Night Raw. Lashley pinned Owens to win the bout.

Lashley was the only wrestler in the match that Lesnar didn’t hit the F-5 on while Lashley gave Lesnar a spear through the barricade at one point in the match and hit a spear on Lesnar for a second time in the ring for a near fall.

“The Beast Incarnate” became the WWE Champion by defeating Big E, Rollins, Owens, and Lashley in a fatal five-way match at Day 1 after he was added to the match at the last minute due to Roman Reigns testing positive for COVID-19. Reigns had been scheduled to defend his Universal Championship against Lesnar.