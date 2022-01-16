Booker T on Jade Cargill: “She’s Something We Have Never Seen Before”

Jade Cargill became the first-ever AEW TBS Champion during the first edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS last week. It was the culmination of a multi-week tournament, with Cargill defeating Ruby Soho in the finals.

The match itself was a major winner for AEW, ranking at the top of the ratings for the night. Cargill appears to be a ratings winner for the company, though we’ll need to have more data to see for sure.

During a recent edition of his podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T was incredibly complimentary of Cargill.

“I don’t give a damn if Jade Cargill couldn’t do a wrist lock or headlock takeover. I wouldn’t care,” Booker T said. “I would put the title on her because she’s a specimen. She’s something that we have never seen before. When you put her on the marquee, whether you think she can wrestle or jump off the top rope, you want to buy a ticket just to see her.

“Some people don’t understand this business of drawing money. When I see Jade Cargill, I see, man we can draw some money here. Then if we can teach her the ins and outs to do the little things about this business, man, we can really do something. So, when you look at someone like Cargill and you know exactly what she brings to the table just from that box, she checks all of them off. Then she gets in the ring and performs. Now we got something.”

Some have compared Cargill to Goldberg, and Booker T responded to those comparisons as well.

“For her to be compared to Goldberg, I wouldn’t say it’s 100 percent spot-on or anything like that, but I wouldn’t say it’s so far-fetched that it’s something we shouldn’t even be talking about. Both were green. Both were young in the business. Both look so impressive that you can’t do anything other than let them go out there and beat the hell out of somebody. I think Cargill is the prefect person to build something with to where people go, ‘Man, I don’t think she’s gonna ever lose the title.’”

H/T to EWrestlingNews for the transcript.