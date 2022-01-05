Brandi Rhodes Touts Her Drawing Power, Addresses “Go-Away Heat”

Brandi Rhodes is a ratings draw and she’s not afraid to brag about it.

Rhodes is the Chief Brand Officer of All Elite Wrestling. She is an active competitor with a 13-3 career record in AEW. She’s also a divisive figure that regularly engages with her critics on social media.

Brandi has been accused of having “go-away heat.” This term describes when fans boo a performer not because they’re a good heel, but because they’re annoying and shouldn’t be featured on television.

On Tuesday, Brandi Rhodes informed her Twitter followers that her segment with Dan Lambert last week on Dynamite was the most-watched part of the show. She also addressed those claims of having go-away heat.

She boasted, “If that’s go away head, then the whole rosters lookin for that same smoke.”

High point of the show.



Consistently.



If that’s go away heat, then the whole rosters lookin for that same smoke.



?? pic.twitter.com/DtbaQjZjiH — Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) January 5, 2022

Brandi Rhodes Responds to Haters

Brandi Rhodes (Photo: AEW)

Brandi Rhodes has been “counter punching” a lot as of late.

Last month, Twitter user @Mrsbadwrench responded to a photo of Brandi by saying that she looks beautiful, but she’s not a wrestler.

She fired back, “Well Melinda, my bank account sure thinks I am. So I’m gonna take the cash over your tweet… no hard feelings?”