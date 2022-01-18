Braun Strowman (Adam Scherr) Booked For “Biggest Wrestling Show In The Middle East”

Braun Strowman (real name Adam Scherr) has been booked for an event in the United Arab Emirates that is being dubbed the “Biggest Wrestling Show in the Middle East.” He will be teaming with EC3 on the card. The news was confirmed to CBS Sports through EC3’s and Scherr’s management team.

The show will take place March 7th, 2022 and be promoted by the United Wrestling Nation United Arab Emirates. It will take place just weeks after WWE presents “The Elimination Chamber” from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on February 19th, 2022. Strowman previously won the “Greatest Royal Rumble” in Saudia Arabia in 2018.

The promotion has booked several other big names for the show as well. Talent also booked for upcoming UWNUAE including Gangrel, Kamille, the Bollywood Boyz, and the Great Khali.

Recently on social media, Strowman responded to a fan asking when he plans to return to the ring.

“I’ve got a lot of really, really cool stuff in the works,” Strowman responded. “I’m really excited to share with everyone, just gotta wait a little bit longer. It’s coming. You’ll see.”

In WWE, Strowman is a former Universal Champion, Money in the Bank Winner, 2018 Superstar of the Year award winner, Intercontinental Champion, and Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal winner. He is also a 2x holder of the RAW tag team championships.