Briscoes Talk Possible Move to WWE: “I think we could survive and thrive”

The Briscoes believe they could make WWE money if they were to sign with the company.

The Briscoes appeared on Busted Open with Bully Ray and Dave Legraca to discuss their free agency. Ring of Honor released the team after changing their business model to not signing talent exclusively. Ray asked the Briscoes if they thought they could flourish in the WWE and if they considered signing with the company. Both Mark and Jay Briscoe responded that they believed they could succeed with the company.

“…I think we’ll definitely survive. At the end of the day, you know you have to get in the ring and ring the bell,” said Jay.

Mark chimed in and felt that The Briscoes would be a great asset to the WWE. “I think we would survive and thrive because Vince McMahon likes money and shoot if we go out there between them ropes, that what we do. We are going to make your company money,” said Mark. He continued, “I think that’s the bottom line, not trying to sound cocky or anything.” Jay also feels that the tag team is confident in their abilities and performing at their best today.

The WWE hasn’t revealed any interest at the moment to sign The Briscoes.

LET IT BE KNOWN the ONLY thing stopping this match from happening is @DaxFTR and @CashWheelerFTR getting they permission slips signed.. @Tonykhan we ain’t looking for jobs bud, we just want big fights



Hope y’all have enjoyed these videos cuz this shit done got old quick pic.twitter.com/sQRQKW323S — DEM BOYS (@jaybriscoe84) January 12, 2022

The Briscoes Want FTR

After becoming free agents, the Briscoes didn’t waste any time making their presence felt. The tag team has called out All Elite Wrestling tag team FTR for a match in AEW. While the company hasn’t spotlighted the feud on AEW television, both teams have sent messages towards each other on social media.

It’s unclear if AEW will sign the Briscoes or have them challenge FTR. However, both teams are alluding to a future matchup. The Briscoes will also defend their Game Changer Wrestling Tag Team Championship at The WRLD on GCW. Their opponents for the event are unknown. Although GCW hasn’t stated this, it’s a possibility that FTR could be the challengers.