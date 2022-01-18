Britt Baker Wants To Win Dancing With The Stars

Britt Baker is the latest wrestler to express interest in joining Dancing With The Stars.

Wrestlers are no strangers to Dancing With The Stars. We’ve seen the likes of Chris Jericho, Nikki Bella, and Stacy Keibler try their hand on the show. The most recent wrestler to do so was The Miz on season 30.

For Baker, it isn’t enough to be a dentist and the AEW Women’s Champion. She wants to take the crown as far as celebrity dancing is concerned.

Britt Baker Destined For DWTS?

Appearing on Barstool Rasslin’, Britt Baker expressed her desire to not only compete on the Dancing With the Stars show, but to win it.



“But my favorite talent winning show is absolutely Dancing with the Stars and I’m manifesting my — I’m gonna be on it, yeah.”

Britt said she hasn’t been cast as of now but it’s a goal of hers and one she sees coming to fruition.

“Well, I’m not cast for it yet, but I’m manifesting it. I’m gonna win the Mirrorball Trophy. I’m gonna be the first-ever professional wrestler to be both a champion and a Mirrorball Trophy champion.”

When asked if Britt has prior dance experience or if she’d learn on the fly, the AEW Women’s Champion said it’s a mixed bag.

“I think both. I don’t think anybody really knows ballroom dancing when you go on the show. You like have rhythm or you don’t. And I think you need to get paired with the right partner and you will..”

At this point, Barstool’s Brandon Walker asked Britt if she’d be riding her dance partner’s coattails in case she misses a step or two. Britt said it takes two to tango.

“I mean essentially, it’s give and take because they’re riding your coattails too.”

