Watch: Britt Baker Applies The Lockjaw to Nick Cannon

Britt Baker appears on Friday’s episode of the Nick Cannon show.

As seen below, things got physical when the AEW Women’s World Champion locked her Lockjaw submission hold on the TV host.

Watch Britt Baker’s “sneaky freaky” appearance on the Nick Cannon Show:

Here are some additional photos, courtesy of Britt Bakers:

The Interesting History of the Lockjaw/Mandible Claw

Interestingly enough, Dr. Britt Baker DMD is not the first doctor to use this move in wrestling. The move is a variation of “The Mandibular Nerve Pinch” used by osteopathic physician-turned-wrestler Sam Sheppard in the 1960s. Sheppard was the subject of the 1993 movie “The Fugitive”. He was accused and later exonerated of having murdered his wife in a high-profile case. Sheppard later capitalized on the publicity of his case and became a professional wrestler.

As he was a doctor, he used the Mandibular Nerve Pinch and the claim was that his medical knowledge allowed him to know all the sensitive nerves in the mouth. Perhaps it is Britt Baker’s dentistry knowledge that allows her to effectively deliver the move as well.

The man who popularized the "Mandible Claw":Dr.Sam Sheppard.Sheppard wrestled in 1969-70 after being acquitted of murder in 1964 pic.twitter.com/QRBfpH040z — Rasslin' History 101 (@WrestlingIsKing) October 31, 2017

Mick Foley would later adopt and popularize the move when he became Mankind in WWE.

The inventor of the mandible claw, “Killer” Sam Sheppard was born on this day in 1923. A neurosurgeon convicted of murdering his wife, Sheppard became a pro wrestler after being released from prison. He was the inspiration for TV series & film, The Fugitive. #ProWrestling pic.twitter.com/PI6zrvsBqJ — WrestleBooks (@WrestleBooksLSC) December 29, 2021

Britt Baker would later speak to Chris Van Vliet about what led to her using the move.

“It was in the [Casino Battle Royale] where I had the idea of eliminating, I think Shazza [McKenzie], with the Mandible Claw over the top. I remember asking Tony [Khan] and he’s like, ‘Why wouldn’t you use the Mandible Claw? You’re a dentist. That’s great.’ Then I had the idea of using the modified Rings of Saturn while grabbing on. It was Excalibur who came up with the name. I started doing it and everyone’s first instinct are the buzzword dental words like root canal.”