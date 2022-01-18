Britt Baker Wants To Host Open Challenge For AEW Women’s Title

Britt Baker knows there’s a slew of free-agent talent out there and she isn’t opposed to issuing an open challenge.

Baker is the reigning AEW Women’s Champion. She’s held the gold since May 2021 when she defeated the longest reigning AEW Women’s Titleholder Hikaru Shida.

Britt Baker’s Open Challenge?

Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (Photo: All Elite Wrestling)

Britt Baker was a guest on Barstool Rasslin’ and she said that with all of the female talent available on the market, she’d like to give some of them a crack at her AEW gold.

“I think an open challenge would be really fun. There are a lot of free-agent women right now that I would love to wrestle and I think an open challenge would be great.”

We’ve seen the likes of Toni Storm, Rok-C, and Nixon Newell enter free agency. Time will tell if Baker’s open challenge will ever materialize.

Brushing Off Jade Cargill?

TBS Champion Jade Cargill (Photo: AEW)

Jade Cargill has emerged as a dominant force in AEW’s women’s division. She is undefeated in singles competition and recently captured the TBS Championship after winning a tournament.

There’s been a lot of buzz surrounding Jade but Britt doesn’t sound too impressed.

“I’m not concerned with her at all.”

Feud With Kris Statlander Renewed

(via AEW)

Britt has found herself once again feuding with Kris Statlander. The two had a highly-praised match at the All Out PPV back in September. During the interview with Barstool, Britt questioned Statlander’s mental capacity.

Britt and Statlander have renewed their beef after the Jan. 12 episode of Dynamite. Statlander got in Adam Cole‘s face after he, reDRagon, and The Elite attacked Orange Cassidy. Britt ambushed Statlander and nailed her with the Curb Stomp.

Time will tell if Statlander will make Britt eat her words.

