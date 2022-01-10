Britt Baker On How Important Tony Schiavone Has Been To Her Success

AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker recently spoke on how important Tony Schiavone has been to her success. She was interviewed on the “In the Kliq” podcast when she made the below comments.

“I will never be able to thank him for how much he’s helped me in all aspects of my life. He’s one of my best friends,” Baker said of Schiavone.

“Anytime there’s anything going on, good, bad, you know, he’s one of the first I call, first I talk to when I’m excited or to vent about [something] but just how he helped me, especially early on with those promos.”

When AEW first started, Baker was being portrayed as a babyface. She started to really find her stride shortly after turning heel, however. Tony Schiavone played a big role in her early heel promos.

“When I first turned heel, I don’t know where I would be without him because it was — I was so nervous to be cutting these live promos as a bad guy, something I had never done before and I just always knew in the back of my head, ‘Hey, if anything goes wrong, I have Tony Schiavone here. Like, he’s pretty good at this. We’re gonna be okay.’ So just to have him there and along for the ride and just like this lasting friendship I have with him, I’m so thankful for.”

Good morning and God bless Steelers nation. ? — Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (@RealBrittBaker) January 10, 2022

Britt Baker and the Pittsburgh Steelers

Baker, a noted Pittsburgh Steelers fan, seemed to have been stressed out last night when the Sunday Night football game almost ended in a tie, something that would have eliminated her Steelers from appearing in the playoffs.

Baker headlined AEW’s Battle for the Belts event on Saturday night. She faced and defeated the #1 contender to her title, Riho. Currently, there seems to be some dissension brewing with her and her ally, Jamie Hayter that could potentially lead to a storyline rivalry between the two as well.

I literally cannot handle football today. — Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (@RealBrittBaker) January 10, 2022

H/T to Post Wrestling for the above transcriptions.