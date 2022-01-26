Paige & Britt Baker Continue to Fuel Hopes for Potential Dream Match

WWE Superstar Paige and AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker continue to express mutual admiration for one another.

Paige vs. Britt Baker is not happening any time soon, but it’s not out of the realm of possibility.

Their latest Twitter interaction saw Paige professing her love for Baker. Pro wrestling’s most dangerous dentist replied that she loves Paige too and is a huge fan of hers.

Some fans told Paige that she should be careful tweeting about an AEW-contracted wrestler. She jokingly replied, “Oh no. Not me commenting on another wrestlers talent. Someone alert the church elders! Don’t tell Vince McMahon!”

Paige and Britt Baker

Britt Baker has expressed interest in working with Paige if she ever leaves WWE and gets medically cleared to wrestle again.

Going back to October 2020, Baker floated the idea of working with the former Divas Champion.

Let’s wrestle ?? — Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (@RealBrittBaker) October 10, 2020

When Does Paige’s WWE Contract Expire?

Paige last competed in December 2017, when she was forced into retirement due to neck injuries. She has expressed interest in wrestling again, whether it be for WWE or elsewhere.

During a Twitch stream last summer, Paige clarified that her WWE contract expires in June 2022.

“Who knows if they would want to give me a new contract? Who’s to say they would want to? If they did, I’d love to have Twitch as a part of the contract.”

