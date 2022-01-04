Brock Lesnar Appearing on SmackDown and Raw

WWE fans should expect a lot more Brock Lesnar in the weeks ahead.

The Beast Incarnate captured the WWE Championship this past weekend at Day 1. Two days later, Lesnar reunited with Paul Heyman on Raw.

Heyman realigning with Brock Lesnar adds another dimension to his relationship with the Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns.

Raw went off the air with Lesnar assuring Reigns, “I’ll see you this Friday on SmackDown” from Birmingham, Alabama.

Brock Lesnar will also be on hand for next week’s WWE Raw from Philadelphia, PA.

JUST ANNOUNCED! The New @WWE Champion, “The Beast” Brock Lesnar will be live in Philly Next Monday for Monday Night RAW! pic.twitter.com/BUl7TGy3qI — Wells Fargo Center (@WellsFargoCtr) January 4, 2022

Brock Lesnar will defend the WWE Championship against Bobby Lashley at the Royal Rumble later this month. It’s interesting to see that Lesnar is still thinking about Roman Reigns, instead of being laser focused on his next challenger.

Lashley should not be taken lightly and he might be able to exploit Lesnar’s lack of focus in the lead-up to the Rumble.

Lashley has wanted a match with Brock Lesnar for several years. Last year, he shared his theory for why the match never happened (until now). You can read all about that below: