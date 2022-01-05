Watch Bron Breakker Celebrate NXT Title Win With Rick Steiner After New Year’s Evil

Bron Breakker defied all expectations when he beat Tommaso Ciampa to win the NXT championship during New Year’s Evil, only a few months after his in-ring debut in September last year.

The 24-year-old destroyed the old NXT logo while he entered the arena for his main event match, signaling the start of a new era for the development brand.

Bron Breakker’s father Rick Steiner was in attendance for this big match. Bron also paid tribute to his uncle Scott Steiner by using the Frankensteiner during the bout.

The new NXT champion finally won the match after nailing a big flying Bulldog. He then made Ciampa tap out using the Steiner Recliner submission.

The show went off air with Bron Breakker raising the NXT title in the air as Vic Joseph declared him the new face of NXT.

After the broadcast ended, Rick Steiner got into the ring to celebrate the big victory of his son. WWE posted a video of the moment on their social media as seen below:

Tommaso Ciampa also reacted to the loss in his own way. The now-former NXT champion posted a photo of himself and told thank you to the fans. You can check out the full NXT New Year’s Evil results here.