WATCH: Bron Breakker Gets Custom Plates After Winning NXT Championship

By Fernando Quiles Jr.
Bron Breakker has captured his first title in WWE and he’s received the custom plate treatment.

Breakker challenged Tommaso Ciampa for the NXT gold back in October. The title match headlined Halloween Havoc. It wasn’t Breakker’s night as he was pinned by Ciampa in his first attempt at the championship.

Things played out quite differently at New Year’s Evil, however. Breakker got his rematch and made the most of it, submitting Ciampa with the Steiner Recliner.

Bron Breakker Gets NXT Title Upgrade

WWE has posted a video of custom plates being applied to Bron Breakker’s NXT Championship. Take a look at the craftsmanship.

Fernando Quiles Jr.
