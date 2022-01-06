Bron Breakker Says Title Win Isn’t The”Nail in the Coffin” for NXT Veterans

NXT Champion Bron Breakker believes that NXT 2.0 fans aren’t going to lose old NXT veterans.

CBS Sports Shakiel Mahjouri spoke to Breakker after winning at NXT New Years Evil on January 4th. Breakker defeated Tommaso Ciampa at the event to win the NXT Championship. Mahjouri asked Breakker if his win marked the “Nail in the coffin” for NXT Veterans. However, Breakker rejects that idea.

“I don’t think it’s a nail in the coffin or anything like that, said Breakker. He continued, “…We are just shifting from black and gold to just 2.0. The veterans from black and gold that are still here, Tommaso, is going to be around man. I’m sure that he and I will cross paths again. That will happen at some point in time. Whether it’s now or later, it’s going to happen again.”

NXT 2.0 New Direction

The NXT 2.0 brand is going through drastic changes. In December, NXT veterans like Kyle O’ Riley and Johnny Gargano left the company. The WWE also has released other NXT talent due to budget cuts throughout last year. Yesterday, the company released former NXT General Manager William Regal, Timothy Thatcher, Danny Burch, and Hideki Suzuki.

While NXT 2.0 has lost talent, they have also introduced new stars. Breakker became one of the fresh talents, and NXT 2.0 immediately put him in the title picture. In less than three months from his debut, he became the NXT Champion.

Breakker on Winning the NXT Championship

Breakker wants to create his legacy in professional wrestling. Known as the son of Rick Steiner, he wants to stand on his own without using his family name. Now champion, Breakker is the face of NXT 2.0. While that could be overwhelming for other wrestlers, he welcomes the new role.

“I want to be for the people. I want to be a fighting champion,” said Breakker. He continued, “…I want people to be on the edge of their seats when I come out because they love me, and they can’t wait to see what I’m going to do next. I just want to be an honorable champion and representation of this company and show what we’re all about here at NXT, and that’s it, man.”

It’s unclear what WWE will do with NXT veterans this year. However, Breakker is expecting to be ready to defend the NXT Championship against anyone.