Will Bron Breakker Enter the WWE Royal Rumble?

Royal Rumble season is always full of surprises, so naturally, some are wondering if reigning NXT Champion Bron Breakker will enter the Rumble this year.

This year’s Royal Rumble takes place next Saturday in St. Louis, Missouri. In year’s past, it hasn’t been uncommon for NXT stars to come out and enter the Rumble match. This year, however, is the first time since NXT rebranded themselves NXT 2.0.

Breakker was asked about potentially entering the match during an interview with Bleacher Report.

“If the opportunity presents itself, I’m going,” Breakker said. “That’d be awesome. I’d love to have that opportunity, it’d be freakin’ nuts. I hope it happens.”

Breakker’s father, Rick Steiner, competed in the 1994 Royal Rumble. The wrestling legend and former multi-time tag team champion was in Orlando for his son’s NXT title victory on January 4th.

“I didn’t really know he was coming,” Breakker revealed. “I invited him down and said ‘hey, do you want to come to the show?’ He drove down and surprised me. He showed up and it was cool. It was the first time he’s ever seen me work and getting to be a part of it in person. I got to cherish that with my dad and my brother was there, too. It’s one of those things you never forget.”

Rick Steiner and Bron Breakker

Of course, Bron’s father isn’t the only member of the family who once wrestled. Wrestling legend Tommy Dreamer recently stated that Breakker is the perfect mold of his father, Rick Steiner, and uncle, Scott Steiner.

“If you look at Bron Breakker, he has both characters — it’s like he’s the perfect mold of both Steiner brothers. The Steiner brothers were a money tag team. Rick, like I said was a money babyface, and Scott was a money singles guy as well.

“So, there’s nothing but a great future for Bron Breakker and he has that charisma, and even last night when he locked in the Steiner Recliner, that place they went nuts for it.

“He’s got the powerslam, he’s got the military press, but there was a simple spot where Ciampa went for the boot and Bron Breakker pulled himself up and caught him with the Frakensteiner in mid-air. I mean, come on. He’s athletic as can be.

“He grew up in that home with the Steiners and it’s like he’s a clone of both his father and his uncle and that’s nothing but pure money.”

