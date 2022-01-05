Bron Breakker Wins WWE NXT Title At New Year’s Evil

For the second time, Tommaso Ciampa defended the WWE NXT Title against Bron Breakker as the rematch took place in the main event of Tuesday’s WWE NXT that had the special New Year’s Evil name.

The match featured Bron hitting some power moves early on. Ciampa hit an outside dive then went into the ring where he got a sleeper hold locked in before Bron dumped him. Ciampa was bleeding from his right temple. Bron hit a spinebuster to Ciampa through the announce table.

The finish was when Bron locked in the Steiner Recliner for the win to become the new NXT Champion.

https://twitter.com/SeanRossSapp/status/1478563988795502599

WWE officially announced the match when Ciampa called out Breakker and predicted that the young star would ask for a championship opportunity. The vet told Breakker that he hopes he doesn’t drown again because he doesn’t think Bron is ready to be a champion in his NXT. Bron told Ciampa that there was blood in the water and he’s the shark was coming to feast.

Their first match took place at the Halloween Havoc special edition of NXT where Ciampa beat Breakker to retain the title, which was a surprise as many people including oddsmakers thought it was Bron’s night.

They later were part of the men’s WarGames match in November where the rookies went over the veterans. With Ciampa dropping the title, it will lead to speculation that he could be headed to the main roster whether that’s on Raw or SmackDown.

