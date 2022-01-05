Bully Ray Thinks Big E Is More Valuable Chasing WWE Championship

Bully Ray believes Big E is a classic case of a star who fans would rather see chase a championship than retain it.

Big E saw his 110-day WWE Championship reign come to an end on Jan. 1, 2022. He lost the title in a fatal five-way match after suffering a pinfall at the hands of Brock Lesnar.

A lot has been made about the decision to have Big E drop the WWE Title at this stage but the crowd in attendance was on their feet for the finish. After all, Lesnar by far received the biggest ovation of the night.

Bully Ray Likens Big E To A ‘Chase Champion’

On an episode of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray admitted that he didn’t hate the title change. In fact, he sees more value in Big E as the one chasing WWE gold.

“A lot of these babyface champions who are built the right way, you will pay to see retain.

“Big E is one of those talents where I feel like you pay and you invest your emotion to see him chase another one of these guys, much like a Kofi Kingston where you feel like he’s been working hard for so long and he deserves better, thus you get behind him because of the chase.

“Then once it happens and the chase is over, alright fine we got what we want. Do we really wanna invest our — let’s forget about time and money. Do we really wanna invest our emotion in seeing Big E retain?

“Yeah, there will be some fans who wanna do that but the majority? I’m not quite sure.”

There will be no immediate rematch for E. Instead, Lesnar will be putting his WWE Championship on the line against Bobby Lashley at the Royal Rumble event. Whether or not Big E gets a one-on-one match with Lesnar down the road remains to be seen.

