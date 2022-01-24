Monday, January 24, 2022
Bully Ray & Renee Paquette Respond To The “F*ck Bully Ray” Chants On GCW PPV

By Chris Stephens

Bully Ray and Renee Paquette have both responded to GCW fans chanting “F*ck Bully Ray” in the Hammerstein Ballroom last night. On Busted Open Radio recently, Bully expressed the idea that Moxley should have apologized to the AEW fans on Dynamite for him being away while he went to rehab.

“I would have liked to have heard just a little bit of accountability from Jon. I understand the whole demons thing and we always use the word demons as a creative word to get around the real issues,” Bully said.

“So, okay we have our ‘demons.’ These demons got the best of Jon for a time period where he had to step away from AEW. I would’ve liked to have heard him say a bit of an apology to the AEW fans.” 

This led to Paquette putting out a Tweet that was critical of Bully.

When Moxley faced Homicide for the GCW World Title last night on The WRLD On GCW, loud “F*ck Bully Ray” chants rang out through the venue.

Bully Ray responded with the following Tweet:

Renee Paquette Tweeted out the following:

Mark Henry also recently stated on Busted Open Radio that he disagreed with Bully’s take on Moxley’s situation.

“I have to disagree with our contemporary Bully Ray. He didn’t owe anybody an apology,” Henry said on the show.

