Bully Ray Thinks MJF Legitimately Pissed CM Punk Off

Bully Ray believes MJF is firing verbal shots towards CM Punk that are getting under his skin.

Punk and MJF have been involved in a feud and fans have had the pleasure of witnessing verbal battles on Dynamite. The two have yet to have a one-on-one match but they’re expected to collide within the next month or so.

Legit Shots Fired, Says Bully Ray

On an episode of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray said he can tell that during a recent promo when MJF said CM Punk is jealous that he could never headline WrestleMania, Punk was legitimately irked.

“It’s not a made-up line, it’s dead-on balls-accurate truth. And guess what? Punk don’t like those truths being thrown in his face. You could see it in the phony smile that comes over his face.

“It’s like when a boxer gets tagged in the ring with a great shot and they smile and they try to laugh it off. All that smile says is, ‘Yeah, you got me and you got me good.’ MJF is not pulling sh*t out of thin air.

“He’s hitting him straight between the eyes with brutal honesty and whether or not they discussed it, it doesn’t matter. There’s so many things that you can hit Punk with that can land death blows on him it’s not funny.

“All those smoke and mirrors that he used can go away in the snap of a finger and MJF knows how to do it.”

In storyline, MJF is also flying a little too close to the sun when it comes to his bodyguard Wardlow. Fans have noticed MJF taking Wardlow for granted over the past few months and it’ll likely lead to a split between the two.

As for Punk, many believe he’s been planting the seeds for an eventual heel turn. He seemingly tested the waters while throwing shade at MJF’s hometown crowd in Long Island back in late 2021.

