Bully Ray Explains Importance Of Veterans In Women’s Royal Rumble

Bully Ray believes that veterans will be crucial to the success of the WWE women’s Royal Rumble match.

We’re in January, which means another Royal Rumble event is around the corner. It is the first stop on the road to WrestleMania. WWE turned a lot of heads by announcing most of the women’s Royal Rumble participants ahead of time.

Fans were happy and surprised to see the likes of Impact Knockouts Champion Mickie James and Lita revealed for the Royal Rumble match. Veterans such as those two could be the key to giving the younger talent a boost.

Bully Ray Thinks WWE Should Lean On Vets

Bully Ray is well aware of the importance of elevating homegrown stars. Taking to Busted Open Radio, he explained how the veterans in the women’s Royal Rumble can make talent such as Bianca Belair look good.

“If I’m the WWE, if I’m a producer on this match and I know I have — we just mentioned Mickie and Lita. Should Mickie or Lita win the women’s Royal Rumble? No, it has to be one of the homegrown talents.

“It has to be one of the women there but what are Mickie James and Lita that a lot of the younger women in the WWE are not? And some of the older women also. They’re leaders, they’re leaders in that ring.

“I’m leaving a Lita and a Mickie James in there with a Bianca Belair and a Liv Morgan deep into the Rumble so that the fans are completely invested. I’m sure there are gonna be plenty of fans there who would love to see a Mickie James win, love to see a Lita win just as much as they’d like to see a Bianca Belair or a Liv Morgan.

“Leave the veterans in with the young talent.

“Keep it wide open where anything can happen but allow those veteran women to help guide the younger women deep into the rumble, so it just doesn’t look like a big choreographed battle royale as opposed to a true fight to throw that other woman over the top rope and get your shot at the women’s world champion at WrestleMania.”

This year’s Royal Rumble event will take place on Jan. 29. It’ll be held inside The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

Here are the 19 participants announced for the women’s Royal Rumble match thus far.

Rhea Ripley

Nikki A.S.H.

Dana Brooke

Carmella

Queen Zelina

Tamina

Shotzi

Natalya

Aliyah

Naomi

Shayna Baszler

Charlotte Flair

Nikki Bella

Brie Bella

Lita

Michelle McCool

Kelly Kelly

Summer Rae

Mickie James

