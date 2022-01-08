Changes Announced To TNT Championship Match At Battle Of The Belts

Cody Rhodes has been pulled from his scheduled title defense against Sammy Guevara at the upcoming Battle Of The Belts event due to a medical issue.

AEW announced during this week’s episode of Rampage that the current TNT champion has been pulled from the upcoming show because he is not medically cleared to compete.

The company confirmed that his brother Dustin Rhodes will be replacing Cody in the match against Guevara at Battle Of The Belts. The winner will be crowned the Interim TNT champion:

AEW did not provide any further detail on the matter. So it’s hard to say what’s the exact issue Cody is facing or how long he will be out of action.

This leaves the fate of the interim TNT champion in question as well. We will have to see when the winner of this match gets to face Cody Rhodes.

Dustin Rhodes has not wrestled a singles match since the October 23 episode of Dynamite. Bryan Danielson defeated him in the first round of the AEW title eliminator tournament during the show.

AEW Battle Of The Belts is the first of the four Saturday Night Specials the company will be producing this year. It will be taking place from the Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina on January 8.