Charlie Haas Debuts & Gets Injured at Impact Tapings

Impact Wrestling held its latest round of television tapings on Sunday night from Dallas, TX at the The Factory at Deep Ellum. Charlie Haas made his Impact debut, but it did not go well.

The former WWE tag team champion interrupted a promo from Josh Alexander, who was staking his claim as #1 contender to Moose‘s Impact World Championship.

Charlie Haas debuts for Impact Wrestling (Photo: Kurt Zamora)

Haas and Alexander fought later in the night, with Alexander getting the win. Unfortunately, Haas was injured during the match.

Charlie Haas Injured

After the match, the group of ROH wrestlers who appeared at Hard to Kill jumped both men. They were eventually run off by Chris Sabin, Rich Swann, Willie Mack, Heath, Rhino and Eddie Edwards.

During the post-match angle, Charlie Haas exited the ring, crawled under the ring, was tended to by Impact Wrestling officials. He was eventually stretchered away.

This is the pic I took from #ringside He became sluggish during the match & came to an awkward end. Rolled outside & he was in no man’s land (concussed) & crawled under the ring. Action inside unaware & several landed on him during a spot. Bad scene l. pic.twitter.com/nDeiCB9I7l — This Is Wrestling (@TKRWrestling) January 10, 2022

Ring of Honor in Impact Wrestling

Ring of Honor had a strong presence at the Impact tapings.

Jonathan Gresham defended the ROH World Championship against Steve Maclin during the tapings.

Impact star Deonna Purrazzo defeated Rok-C to capture the ROH Women’s Championship. Ian Riccaboni and Matthew Rehwoldt were on commentary.

The ROH group comprised of Matt Taven, Maria Kannellis and Mike Bennett, PCO and Vincent is now known as Honor No More.

Impact Wrestling’s next tapings will be held on January 21st and 22nd from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida at the Charles Dodge Center.

