Charlie Haas Posts Update After Injury At Impact Tapings

Charlie Haas performed at the most recent set of tapings for Impact Wrestling. Haas wrestled a match against Josh Alexander but had to be tended to after. He was later taken off on a stretcher. He would later reveal that he suffered a concussion in the match.

Haas posted a statement on his Twitter account regarding the injury.

Charlie Haas Statement

“I’d like to start by thanking all the great wrestling fans for their reaction to my debut at the Impact Wrestling TV Tapings this weekend. It was an outstanding experience with a great company. Unfortunately, during what was an incredible match with Josh Alexander, I suffered a concussion after slipping while heading into the corner. Per the video attached in this thread, my head caught Josh’s knee and the rope almost simultaneously in one of those freak wrestling accidents you can’t explain. I want to thank the GREAT Impact management and roster for the care and attention they showed me after the incident.”

Here is the video mentioned in the note. Thank you again to @Walking_Weapon & everyone at Impact for their first class treatment! We’ll do it again & I can’t wait! Also, I can’t thank enough @TheSuperTex @AaronPresley360 & @KTankZamora for everything they’ve done. pic.twitter.com/2fmopleM3o — Charlie Haas (@CharlieHaas) January 13, 2022

Haas continued to say he plans on working with Impact again shortly.

“I can’t say enough good things and I truly look forward to working with them again in the near future. I just wanted everyone to know I will be just fine, and contrary to some reports, Charlie Haas is Not Dead. (Shirt coming soon)”

“In fact, this appearance with Impact has lit a new fire in me. So for the first time in over 5 years, I will be taking bookings nationally in 2022. There are a ton of crazy and unique matchups happening these days and I want to be a part of it all. We will have more information on this in the coming days, but for the time being you can email [email protected] or reach out to Kurt Zamora on Twitter @KTankZamora for more information. You’re about to see a lot more of Charlie Haas.”

“Thank you again for your support and concern. God Bless!

Sincerely,

Charlie Haas”