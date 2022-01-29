Charlotte Flair Wrestlemania Opponent Revealed (Report)

The WWE has reportedly decided on Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair‘s opponent for Wrestlemania 38.

Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer reports that Ronda Rousey will challenge Flair for the Smackdown Women’s Championship at Wrestlemania 38. The event will be a two-night affair held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on April 2nd and 3rd.

Meltzer said earlier this week that the WWE considered Rousey vs. Becky Lynch at Wrestlemania. However, WWE seems to have different plans.

The WWE Plans for Ronda Rousey

Rousey had a two-year run in WWE before taking time off. However, she quickly became one of WWE’s most featured talents on TV. The report states that the WWE wants Rousey to be a member of the Friday Night Smackdown roster to appease Fox. She could also appear for Monday Night Raw to help their TV ratings.

“Her being on Smackdown is to throw a major bone to Fox, which had hoped for both Rousey and Brock Lesnar to be regulars on the show,” said Meltzer.

Lynch recently teased facing Rousey on social media. While the report shares that it won’t happen at Wrestlemania 38, Meltzer doesn’t rule that the matchup could happen at Wrestlemania 39. He also admitted that Rousey vs. Lynch made more sense for this year’s Wrestlemania, but WWE thinks differently.

Will Rousey Appear at the Royal Rumble?

The WWE hasn’t confirmed if Rousey will appear at tonight’s Royal Rumble event. However, the report shares that her entourage has appeared in St. Louis, Missouri, where the Royal Rumble will occur. It also reveals that WWE is considering having Rousey on Raw on January 31st. WWE fans will have to wait to see if the company will try to set up the Rousey vs. Flair feud.