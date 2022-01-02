Chelsea Green and Matt Cardona Get Married

Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green were officially married this weekend. Since the wedding did not appear on a wrestling show, it happened without incident and the two are now officially married. Numerous personalities from around the world of wrestling attended the event.

The couple announced their engagement in April of 2019, at the onset of the global pandemic. They have been dating since 2017.

Green and Cardona both perform for Impact Wrestling currently. In an angle on 12/17 show, Cardona accidentally hit Green with a chair shot while aiming for Moose. Cardona will challenge for the Impact World Championship against Moose and W. Morrissey on the Hard to Kill PPV.

Chelsea Green Talks WWE Release

Green was released from her WWE contract in April of this year. She later appeared on Busted Open Radio and spoke about her reaction.

“I had no clue,” Green said of her release. “My initial reaction was that I had no reaction and I just got down to business. I opened up my Pro Wrestling Tees store, then contacted Ring of Honor, NWA, and Impact and stuff. But then later on, slowly as time has gone by, it’s been one of – I just think it was a missed opportunity.”