Chris Jericho Says AEW Treats Stars ‘A Million Times’ Better Than WWE

One of the biggest differences between WWE and AEW is how they treat their stars behind the scenes. Chris Jericho believes AEW’s treatment is ‘a million times better’ than his former employers.

Y2J recently appeared on Wrestling with Freddie podcast. He discussed things such as the younger AEW talents, staying relevant after 30 years in the business and more.

Talking about the difference in how AEW and WWE treat their employees, Chris Jericho explained that the Khan family know how to take care of their talent because of their sports background:

“AEW’s treatment is a million times better than WWE’s ever was because the Khan family are owners of sports teams, so, they come at it from a sports standpoint.

I never had hotels and cars provided ever. Never ever in the thirty years of working in the States.” said Chris Jericho, “If I did a one-off or something, they’d never take care of that. AEW does.”

The former AEW world champion also provided some insight on their TV deal discussing how their initial deal with TNT was on ad-revenue share basis.

Though the broadcast network have since upgraded their contracts and Jericho revealed that their current deal is worth $160 million for four years.

Thanks to WrestlingInc for the transcribed quotes