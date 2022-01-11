Chris Jericho’s ‘Rock ‘N’ Wrestling Rager At Sea’ Postponed Until 2023

The fourth voyage for Chris Jericho‘s Rock ‘N’ Wrestling Rager At Sea will have to wait another year.

In a statement released on Tuesday, it was revealed that the March 2022 cruise has been pushed back until 2023. Among the factors listed as rationale for the decision were a quick turnaround time from the cruise that just took place in October, as well as the continued spread of Covid-19 and the state of the world currently.

The fourth cruise is now scheduled for February 2nd through February 6th, 2023. The official statement on the cruise postponement reads as follows:

“Chris Jericho’s Rock ‘N’ Wrestling Rager at Sea is an incredibly special event and that is because of our amazing cruisers!” the statement read. “Since announcing the event during the Triple Whammy in late October 2021 and gearing up to set sail in March 2022, we’ve heard overwhelming feedback from the Rager at Sea family. Members of this awesome community would love to attend but are unable to due to the current environment and the quick turnaround between cruises.

“After compiling feedback and researching the options, we have made the decision to postpone the Four Leaf Clover to 2023. The Four Leaf Clover will now sail February 2-6, 2023 aboard Norwegian Pearl from Miami, Florida to Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas. We’ll spend the day on our very own private island (a new destination for the Rager at Sea!) where the beach is steps away, the food is free, and any purchased drink packages will be honored!”

Of course, numerous wrestling stars have been part of Jericho’s cruise in the past. The second cruise in January 2020 featured a taping of AEW Dynamite on the ship itself. Reviews among fans and attendees of the previous Jericho cruises have generally been very positive.

